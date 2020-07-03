The Scooby-Doo Gang Teams Up With Elvira in First Trailer for New Halloween Movie

This fall will see some of the most famous figures in the world of monsters uniting for a Halloween event, as Scooby-Doo and the rest of Mystery, Inc. will be uniting with Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (Cassandra Peterson) for the animated Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! this fall. The event will truly be an all-star spectacle, as the team will also be meeting up with Bill Nye the Science Guy, voiced by the man himself, and one of Batman's spookiest foes in the form of Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow. SYFY WIRE debuted the exclusive first trailer for the movie, which you can see above, before it lands on DVD and Digital HD later this year.

The film is described, “With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door-to-door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanterns, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!”

Over the decades, Elvira continues to have a strong legacy and passionate following, not only thanks to her initial outings as a horror host, but as an all-encompassing representative of all lovers of the genre. Performer Peterson continues to deliver fans projects featuring the character, having teased last year that she hoped to develop an animated project for the figure but also another live-action film.

"I pitched my animation project to Netflix and Shudder and they both passed on it, because they're really not into doing animation," Peterson confirmed with ComicBook.com. "The way that came out [on social media] was that everybody had turned me down for everything. Completely not true. I have not pitched these other projects to them so they couldn't have turned them down."

She added, "Only the animation project, which I'm still working on, however, I kind of put that on the back shelf because I got an offer to do the live-action film, and if I'm gonna do the live-action, I better do it soon."

Stay tuned for details on Elvira's future projects. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! lands on DVD and Digital HD this fall.

