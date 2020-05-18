Scooby-Doo: The Board Game Announced

✖

Scooby-Doo has been around for decades at this point, but the Mystery Inc. Gang is as relevant now as ever. Over the weekend, SCOOB! debuted on demand for movie lovers unable to visit theaters given the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. And in the wake of that debut, Scooby-Doo: The Board Game has been announced by CMON Limited and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

For those curious, this new board game will allow fans to step into the shoes of the Mystery Inc. Gang. Gamers will be asked to stop a monster that's been set loose on a town. The family game, which allows up to five players, will feature detailed miniatures of each Scooby-Doo lead as the cartoon sleuths head on a new adventure.

"Ruh-roh, Shaggy! There’s a monster on the loose and it’s scaring everyone out of town! It’s up to the Mystery Inc. Gang to stop them! Designed by Fred Perret and Guilherme Goulart (from Arcadia Quest), and with original art by Hannah Cardoso (from Foodies and Munchkin Dungeon), Scooby-Doo: The Board Game is a cooperative family game for 1-5 players that brings the beloved cartoon series to life with amazing miniatures of the whole Mystery Inc. Gang," the game's announcement reads.

(Photo: Hanna-Barbera)

According to the game's announcement, fans will be able to control any of the Mystery Inc. members and hop in the Mystery Machine. The gang will need to set traps for monsters to fall into, but those villains are more clever than you'd expect. The game itself controls the monsters, and their moves will be unpredictable which makes even the best laid plans vulnerable to changes.

"Each member of Mystery, Inc. has their own unique, special ability to help them during the game. And they’ll need all the help they can get, because the villains all operate differently as well! The gang can only succeed if they coordinate together as a group," the game's description reads.

Scooby-Doo: The Board Game is labeled as family friendly, and it has three levels of difficulty for fans to explore. There are also modes for solo play and limited players if you cannot get a whole group together. So if you are ready to bring the magic of Scooby-Doo home, this game will be the perfect pick for your next (socially distanced) game night!

