Scream 5 Star Neve Campbell Says She'll Be "Covered in Blood" in Sequel

If you thought that this far into the franchise that Neve Campbell wouldn't be running around the latest Scream sequel soaked in blood, you'd be thinking wrong. The actress will once again appear as Sydney Prescott, reprising her final girl role for the upcoming Scream 5 which has already begun filming and is scheduled to arrive in 2022. In a brand new interview, Campbell was asked about her return and revealed her excitement for seeing her co-stars, her shock at still being covered in blood all these years later, and how the filmmakers behind the new version were able to convince her to return after the passing of director Wes Craven.

"Oh you guys, I'm 47 and I'm going to be covered in blood," Campbell said while appearing on the latest episode of The Talk. "I'm excited to get back to it. I'm excited to see Courtney (Cox) and David (Arquette). I'm excited to see this young new cast. I'm excited to work with these new directors. I had been apprehensive because our incredible director, Wes Craven, passed away and I wasn't sure about doing a film without him. But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter, saying they've become directors and love film because of these films and because of Wes. And they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films. So, I was really happy to hear that."

Campbell, Cox, and Arquette are all returning as their iconic characters with Scream 4 star Marley Shelton reprising as Deputy Judy Hicks. Familiar faces aren't the only ones that fans will see in the sequel though as newcomers like Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison round out the cast of the film.

Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will step behind the camera for the film (having penned the letter that convinced Campbell to return). Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt penned the script for the sequel, which has been given a stamp of approval by original writer Kevin Williamson. With the Radio Silence filmmakers stepping behind the camera for the movie, it marks the first time in the history of the Scream feature film franchise that a director other than Wes Craven helmed an entry in the slasher series.

The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.