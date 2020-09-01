The Boys Star Jack Quaid Joins Scream 5

✖

Despite a recent delay in the film's release date, the new Scream movie continues to add notable faces to its impressive cast. The latest actor who's been tapped for the sequel is none other than The Boys star Jack Quaid. Variety brings word of his involvement in the sequel, but notes it's unclear what character he'll be playing in the film. Quaid took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, "Hey maybe my next project will involve less blood!... Oh wait... So excited to join the Scream family!" He can next be seen in the second season of The Boys which premieres this Friday.

The new Scream movie, the fifth in the franchise but which is seemingly just titled "Scream" again, is gearing up to start shooting later this year. The trade notes that production could begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, the latest trip across the country in the franchise. Though most of the films are set in and shot in California, the fourth film set up shop in Michigan.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette are set to reprise their roles from the fan-favorite horror franchise once again, appearing as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley for the fifth time in the series. Though Neve Campbell isn't officially attached to the film just yet, the actress has previously revealed that talks have taken place. Other cast members set to appear include Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Devil's Due) are set to helm the film from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Originally set to be released in 2021, Paramount Pictures recently delayed the film into 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arquette recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh about the sequel, adding he hopes to not only play Dewey in Scream 5, but also in many more subsequent entries to the franchise.

"I love playing the character Dewey. It's had such an important role in my life," Arquette shared with ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing. When [Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] approached me, I was in first, and now we've got Courteney [Cox] on board, hopefully Neve [Campbell] will join the team and then we can shoot this thing."

Scream 5 ill now open on January 14, 2022.

