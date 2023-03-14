Scream Fan-Favorite Congratulates Scream 6 on Box Office Success

Scream and Tremors franchise actor Jamie Kennedy took to social media to congratulate the team behind the latest iteration of the Scream franchise on their big opening weekend box office, which marks the biggest box opening in the franchise's history. Kennedy, who played Randy in the original Scream, has frequently entertained fun ideas about how he might return to the franchise (there are fan theories, trust us). In the original film, there was a misdirect that Randy had died -- and it was played for laughs when he woke back up from his unconscious state. He was a close friend of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), and the two went to college together after defeating the first Ghostface and graduating high school. Randy, though, was killed in the second film by the mother of the original Ghostface (who helped orchestrate a string of copycat killings), after she overheard Randy disrespecting her late son.

After his death, Scream 3 featured a video of him, telling the other characters that he had expected a character like his would die in the sequel, and that he pre-recorded a message to tell them what to expect from a third installment. Given the rise of reboots and revivals in modern cinema, a character like Randy could easily make the next installment about honoring the new traditions being forged by movies like the latest Halloween...except that Scream is, at least so far, that rare horror franchise with a pretty tight continuity.

You can see his tweet below.

Kennedy, whose career exploded after Scream and who starred in movies like Malibu's Most Wanted, Son of the Mask, and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle in the years following, also created and starred in his own reality/prank show, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment. Some more recent appearances have been in Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell and Ad Astra.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed") and Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI is in theaters now.