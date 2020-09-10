New Scream Earns Surprising Return Star and 13 Reasons Why Actor

✖

The Scream franchise doesn't often see supporting characters appear in more than one sequel, though this trend looks be changing with Deadline confirming that Marley Shelton would be returning for the upcoming sequel, reprising her Scream 4 role. She joins the previously announced returning cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, with newcomers Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) and Mason Gooding (Love, Victor) also joining the sequel. Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison have also joined the cast, with Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega confirmed to be starring in the new film, which is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2021.

The original film saw the small town of Woodsboro being terrorized by a killer who wore a Ghostface costume, with the perpetrators revealed to be high school students enacting their revenge on those they felt had wronged them, taking inspiration from horror movies to avoid detection. Campbell, Arquette, and Cox all starred in the first four films, with characters played by Jamie Kennedy and Liev Schreiber being among the minority of characters that appeared in multiple installments before they were ultimately killed off.

The new film comes from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are taking over the franchise from director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Star Campbell previously teased the filmmakers' appreciation for Craven's contributions to the series.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter this past May. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

She continued, "I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him."

Stay tuned for details on the new Scream before it lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.

