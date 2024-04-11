Sebastian Stan Is Donald Trump in First Look at the Apprentice Movie

Ahead of a screening in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, audiences got their first look at The Apprentice this morning. The film, which stars Sebastian Stan as real estate magnate Donald Trump, hails from filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider), and will screen alongside new productions from filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg, and Andrea Arnold. The first image, seen below, features Stan's take on Trump alongside Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, the multimillionaire's longtime "fixer." The movie will also star Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan is Fred Trump, Sr. It takes place during the 1970s and 1980s as Donald Trump tries to step out from his father's significant shadow and build his own real estate empire.

While Trump's true legacy will end up being his political career, the movie's title obviously calls back to the reality TV show that reinvigorated his flagging image and helped prepare him for a presidential run. The movie seems to be something more in the vein of Wall Street or The Wolf of Wall Street than anything explicitly about his latter-day political career. Of course, reporters have been asking Trump if he planned to run for President since he was very young, so don't be too surprised if there's a knowing wink to that future somewhere buried in the movie.

Here's that photo:

In what sounds pretty unmistakably like an official synopsis, Deadline (who first reported on the image) describes the film as "an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, The Apprentice will examine Trump's efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the '70s and '80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Cohn. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it will reveal the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers."

The movie hails from a screenplay by Gabriel Sherman. Producers include Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland), alongside Abbasi and Louis Tisne for Film Institute (Denmark). EPs are Amy Baer, Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Gabe Sherman, Lee Broda and James Shani.