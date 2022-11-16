The Simpsons Showrunner Confirms Another Trump Prediction From 2015

The Simpsons fans have begun joking that the show has predicted another world event. With Donald Trump running for president again, Al Jean decided to poke fun at the program's ability to call future events out. A lot of people on social media are basically begging the show to predict positive moments from here on out. The United States in particular has been watching in horror as coincidences keep on unfurling over the last couple of years. Despite The Simpsons having no real magical powers over anything that happens, people still flock to these posts on social media. Every time there's some wiggle room with a "prediction" there's even more tin foil hat toting by another group of viewers online. One day, may we all be free of this cycle, but probably not today. Check out Jean's post for yourself right here.

In a conversation with Deadline recently, Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman said that an episode of the 34th season will address all the jokes and memes about the program's clairvoyance directly. "And we have another crazy conceptual episode that explains how The Simpsons knows the future," Selman told the outlet. "It's a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it, but it does an explanation of how The Simpsons can predict the future."

Does The Simpsons Really Predict the Future?

In short, no. But, that's not going to stop all the fun on the Internet. Multiple writers have joked about it on social media and teasing them when things happen has become a common sight. As long as the show keeps running, you can expect these moments. Jean spoke to Comicbook.com about how long The Simpsons can go last year.

"Maybe I'll leave this veil of mortal woes before the series ends. I mean, at this point, it's been 33 years. So I used to say, 'Oh, maybe we'll end at Season 25 or 30.' Obviously, those have been blown by. So I just go 'Simpsons forever,'" Jean revealed with ComicBook.com. "This has been one of the most exciting seasons ever, in my opinion. We have had great episodes and we've been doing these shorts. The last thing that we feel on the writing side is that we're heading towards an end. Who knows what the future holds, and who knows what streaming, and what avenues ... We're now a Disney show and we're thrilled to be on Disney+, but there have actually been more Simpsons minutes put out this year than any year since the movie."

