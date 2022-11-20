Donald Trump's Twitter Unbanned After Elon Musk Poll

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed Donald Trump's account is unbanned. Earlier this year, Musk made a move to buy Twitter for over $40 billion. The Tesla CEO noted his ambitions for "free speech" on Twitter, leading to some concern about moderation on the platform. After legal drama, Musk gained control of the company in October and began making massive changes. He laid off half of the company, confirmed users could soon pay for a verified checkmark, and laid out his vision for what the future of Twitter could look like. During all of this, many began to wonder if Musk would unban former United States President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in January 2021 following the January 6th insurrection for being in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy on the platform. Twitter noted that it deemed the language in his tweets as being supportive of the events on January 6th and would not participate in an orderly transition of power to then-incoming President Joe Biden. Trump then moved to a new Twitter-like app called Truth Social and has since remained active on there. However, Elon Musk posted a poll on his personal account and noted that the majority of users who voted want to see Trump's account unbanned. Shortly after the poll ended, Musk announced Donald Trump would be unbanned. His account is now visible on the platform for the first time in nearly two years. It will likely take some time for his account to appear "normal" again, as his old tweets have slowly began populating the page, his follower count has been growing very slowly from just a few thousand people, and he currently follows 0 people, which likely isn't accurate.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Whether or not Donald Trump will actually return to Twitter himself remains to be seen. Trump has confirmed he is running for President in 2024, so he may campaign on the social media platform. Only time will tell if he uses it actively or just lets a member of his campaign operate it for him.

(Cover Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)