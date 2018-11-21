New ‘Shaft’ Synopsis Released

After nearly two decades away from the spotlight, Shaft is coming back to theaters next summer with a brand new look.

On Wednesday afternoon, Warner Bros. and New Line revealed the official synopsis for the upcoming Shaft reboot, which will see Samuel L. Jackson reprise the titular role, alongside Jessie T. Usher, who will play his son, John Shaft, Jr.

The synopsis, which you can read below, teases a team-up between both Shaft men, who couldn’t be more different than one another. However, when tragedy strikes, their worlds collide.

“Shaft is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.”

Jackson isn’t the only former Shaft that is set to return for this film, as Richard Roundtree will also appear as the original John Shaft. Roundtree played the the character in three movies beginning in 1970. Jackson took over the role in 2000, though Roundtree appeared in that film as well.

Also set to star in the Shaft reboot is Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, and Chris “Method Man” Smith. Tim Story directs the film with a script from Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. John Davis is the producer while Tim Story, Ira Napoliello, Kenya Barris, Marc S. Fischer, Richard Brener, and Josh Mack will executive producer.

Shaft is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.