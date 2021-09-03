Shang-Chi Trailer 2: What Marvel Fans Are Saying About Action-Packed Preview
The deadly hands of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Marvel's master of Kung Fu, aren't pulling punches in the latest action-packed trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Released Thursday during NBA Countdown on ESPN, the newest trailer sees Shang-Chi battling the criminal empire headed by his forsaken father Wenwu (Tony Leung), a.k.a. the feared Mandarin, the shadowy leader of the Ten Rings organization. In true Marvel fashion, Shang-Chi kicks up a cameo or two when the Abomination returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a roaring cage match with Doctor Strange's Wong (Benedict Wong).
Shang-Chi has the "best action [Marvel has] ever done," producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told Entertainment Weekly, saying that in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed actioner, "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."
Those punches and that style are on full display in the latest trailer for Shang-Chi, where the newest hero to enter the ever-expanding MCU is seen doing battle with such foes as the masked Death Dealer and the blade-handed fighter Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu). As Shang-Chi gets ready for action, releasing only in theaters on September 3, here's what Marvel fans are saying about the latest look:
Fighting Family
#ShangChi looks so freaking GOOD! pic.twitter.com/42C2KHC9OV— alias (@itsjustanotherx) June 25, 2021
AN OVERSIZED ANIMAL, A BIG ASS DRAGON, THE RETURN OF ABOMINATION AND SOME CRAZY COLOURFUL RING BATTLE THING
YEAH, I LOVE #ShangChi ALREADY pic.twitter.com/5htzuCrRlZ— . (@zeeshan_alm) June 25, 2021
Ten Rings, Abomination, Oh My
THE TEN RINGS, DRAGONS, ABOMINATION RETURNING, VISUALS?? this is what you get for underestimating #shangchi yeah… pic.twitter.com/bSHi0ui892— SHANG CHI DAY (@photonsblast) June 25, 2021
The MCU officially has dragons. 🐉#ShangChi pic.twitter.com/cvuRCZjOy8— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) June 25, 2021
#ShangChi MCU twitter freaking out about the Abomination, possible She-Hulk tie-ins, and THE IMPLICATIONS while I'm over here like
but Michelle Yeoh though pic.twitter.com/MjPOwv32Qt— Haze (@EightEighthsSan) June 25, 2021
Hunka Hulka Burning Fudge
ABOMINATION vs WONG is the last thing I expected to see in #ShangChi but GIVE IT TO ME NOW! pic.twitter.com/riuJuOS6hN— DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) June 25, 2021
ABOMINATION VS WONG??? HELLO??? WHAT THE FUCK?????? 😳😳😳😳
This movie is going to be craaaazy 🤯🤯 #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/1vB0nSDKHZ— Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) June 25, 2021
The Ten Rings
THIS LOOKS SO COOL OMG #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/p5pWUO3jgu— Ren (@wandasolsen) June 24, 2021
#shangchi this going to be a top ten mcu movie pic.twitter.com/fpIReYojnN— lj-buckys sidepiece (@winterwidowxl) June 25, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legendary Visuals
LOOK AT THEM VISUALS, IM EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE AAAAAA #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/hiqrNuQi15— lengleng | LOKI ४ (@moonchildloki) June 25, 2021
THE VISUALS >>>>>>> #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/LE4keovzzf— Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) June 25, 2021
the movie hasn’t even came out yet and it already has some of the best visuals in the entire mcu #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/UwvxJWZ7Wd— A! ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@etervnaIs) June 25, 2021
Not Pulling Punches
So we agree SHANG-CHI is gonna be a banger #ShangChi @SimuLiu pic.twitter.com/pzZkTPUK5E— Prowling Gambino 💜💚|❓0❓❓ (@ProwlerGambino) June 25, 2021
The action sequences and fight choreography in #ShangChi are about to be top tier in the MCU. The hype this 2nd trailer gives man. pic.twitter.com/uNVUecxf0q— Sweeny 🇵🇭 (@StarlordSweeny) June 25, 2021
Marvel Studios next releases Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's spy-thriller out July 9, followed by Shang-Chi on September 3, Eternals on November 5, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.