Shang-Chi Trailer 2: What Marvel Fans Are Saying About Action-Packed Preview

The deadly hands of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Marvel's master of Kung Fu, aren't pulling punches in the latest action-packed trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Released Thursday during NBA Countdown on ESPN, the newest trailer sees Shang-Chi battling the criminal empire headed by his forsaken father Wenwu (Tony Leung), a.k.a. the feared Mandarin, the shadowy leader of the Ten Rings organization. In true Marvel fashion, Shang-Chi kicks up a cameo or two when the Abomination returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a roaring cage match with Doctor Strange's Wong (Benedict Wong).

Shang-Chi has the "best action [Marvel has] ever done," producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told Entertainment Weekly, saying that in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed actioner, "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

Those punches and that style are on full display in the latest trailer for Shang-Chi, where the newest hero to enter the ever-expanding MCU is seen doing battle with such foes as the masked Death Dealer and the blade-handed fighter Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu). As Shang-Chi gets ready for action, releasing only in theaters on September 3, here's what Marvel fans are saying about the latest look: