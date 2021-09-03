Shang-Chi Trailer Reveals Shocking Marvel Villain's Return

✖

The second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived on Thursday, showcasing the next chapter in the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the trailer provide a comprehensive look at the origin story of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), but it ended with a stinger that appeared to include some pretty epic ties to the larger franchise. In the tail end of the trailer, Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) can be seen watching a sort of cage match between a member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts and a massive monster, with Katy motivating Shang-Chi to participate in the fight. As the subtitles of the trailer on YouTube confirm, the monster is none other than Abomination, who was played by Tim Roth in The Incredible Hulk.

Not only is the cameo genuinely surprising for eagle-eyed Marvel fans, but it provides a fascinating bit of connective tissue for the larger MCU. With Abomination being relatively MIA in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk — and the character set to return in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series, this provides just a brief bit of insight into what the villain has been up to since 2008.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

She-Hulk, meanwhile, stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3rd.