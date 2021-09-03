✖

Marvel's got a full slate this year, and that includes the much anticipated MCU debut of Shang-Chi in Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans were rather receptive to the first trailer, but now we know when we will get our next big look at the film, and you don't have to wait much longer to check out more footage. Today Marvel revealed that the next trailer for Shang-Chi will debut during NBA Countdown on ESPN ahead of the next game in the NBA Playoffs, and you can check out the small teaser for the trailer in the post below, which teases a bit more of the epic action we'll see in the full film.

The Marvel Studios account teased the trailer with the caption "Tonight! Don’t miss the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during NBA Countdown on @ESPN. Experience it in theaters September 3rd."

Tonight! Don’t miss the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during NBA Countdown on @ESPN. Experience it in theaters September 3rd. pic.twitter.com/OORiEUBGUz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 24, 2021

Tonight's episode of NBA Countdown will kick off at 7 PM CST and will preview tonight's clash between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers. The Suns lead the series 2-0, and hopefully, the Clippers can channel some Marvel powers of their own to get a win tonight.

For a bit more insight into Shang-Chi, who better to go to than Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin. Starlin joined the Phase Zero podcast and shared the character's key aspects.

"The transition from basically assassin to a hero, an indomitable will, and a sort of religious discipline, basically," Starlin says. "I think those are the three elements that make Shang-Chi more than any other character. He's basically focused on the moment and what has to be done. That focus allows him to go on without being stopped, making it very hard to stop him at least."

You can find the official description for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below.

"Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3rd.

What do you hope to see in the trailer? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!