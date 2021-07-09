Shang-Chi: New Set Videos Reveal Major Marvel Action Sequences

✖

After filming much of the movie in Sydney, at least part of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings crew has shifted to San Francisco to pick up additional photography on the Marvel Studios blockbuster. As the norm with these tentpole films, there's plenty of chaos and destruction to take place and new set videos from San Fran seemingly confirm at least one major car chase-type sequence at some point in the movie.

One such set video shows a runaway transit bus in the midst of what appears to be a car chase as the bus manages to cut the car off, forcing it over to the side of the street. Another such video shows the same bus parked on the side of the road elsewhere during a break on filming. Both videos can be seen below.

View this post on Instagram Shang-Chi car chase A post shared by Jeff (@humanjunk) on Oct 18, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT

🚨 Vídeo do ônibus cortado ao meio no set de #ShangChi em São Francisco. (@/captncray via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6FCOq3unFR — Shang-Chi Brasil (@ShangChiBR) October 18, 2020

As the film had previously filmed principal photography in Australia, much of the film was able to be completed due to the country getting better handling on its coronavirus outbreak than most municipalities stateside. It wasn't, however, completely immune to shutdowns, having to pause production for a few months as the industry sorted out what to do in an ever-changing post-COVID world.

"To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’," Liu explained in a heartfelt Instagram post when production was initially shutdown. "But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on July 9, 2021.

What surprise characters do you hope to see pop up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!