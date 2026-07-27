Shang-Chi Star Addresses No Sequel Announcement at Comic-Con, “Outside of My Control”

San Diego Comic Con 2026 has just concluded, and with the fan-favorite annual event came a number of thrilling announcements. While this convention, of course, goes beyond just Marvel, some of the highlights of the entire weekend were certainly , such as the confirmation that Ryan Gosling will play Ghost Rider in an upcoming movie of the same name and the news that as the new Black Panther in Black Panther 3, among various others.

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Yet, high on the list of announcements that fans were expecting at SDCC 2026 was a release date for Shang-Chi 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2021 movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie is confirmed to still be in development, yet updates on the project have been incredibly slow to come. Sadly, that drought of information continues, as SDCC came and went without a clear indication of when audiences can expect this movie. Now, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has provided his perspective on the sequel and its progress.

Simu Liu Took the “High Road” in His Answer About Shang-Chi 2

During an interview with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic Con, Liu directly addressed the absence of any major Shang-Chi 2 announcement, saying, “I’m going to take the high road here and say it’s really incredible how much the fans continue to show up and continue to express their enthusiasm. People still come up to me and tell me how much they appreciate it…I can’t wait to do more. I will be there. I will crawl through broken glass to do it if I have to. Unfortunately, there are things that are outside of my control. But I’m ready and waiting.”

Liu certainly kept true to his word and stuck to the high road throughout his response, although it wouldn’t be unreasonable to sense some frustrations in this answer. Liu is, of course, right that there are many MCU fans who want to see this movie—which has frankly been underrated since it came out—finally get the sequel that it deserves. Considering that dedication from the fanbase and Liu’s comments that it is out of his control but is something he would “crawl through broken glass” to get, it’s safe to assume that the delay may have something to do with executives, be they Disney, Marvel, or otherwise.

For now, it seems like this will continue to be a waiting game for audiences and the cast alike. However, the answer may come sooner than later, but not in the way that many are expecting. While many MCU fans were anticipating confirmation during SDCC’s Marvel panel, greater insight into this delay might come later this year, with Avengers: Doomsday. Liu is confirmed to be appearing in that movie, and Shang-Chi is rumored to be instrumental in the fight against Doom, so perhaps something about this story will hint at what is next for this character.

In the meantime, though, frustrations seem to be mounting for fans and, possibly, for Liu as well, as the wait for Shang-Chi 2 drags on.

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