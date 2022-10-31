The Rock Thanks DC Fans for Making Black Adam the #1 Movie in the World for Second Weekend in a Row

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is thanking audiences for making Black Adam the biggest movie at the box office for the second week in a row. The film handed Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his acting career as a leading man career and, in its second weekend, crossed $100 million domestic, climbing to $111 million and winning its second weekend at the box office. "Thank you everyone! #BlackAdam #1 movie in the world for the second weekend in a row. Strong numbers considering Teth Adam was a little known DC character (to the masses) as well as Justice Society. All 5 superheroes never existed on the big screen until now. #NewEra"

Black Adam earned a B+ CinemaScore, but there's a wide gap between critics and audiences on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site. Only 40% of critics gave Black Adam a positive review, amounting to a "rotten" aggregate score, but 90% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site gave it a positive rating. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine saw Black Adam as a first step in writing the DC Universe's ship. In his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the film, he writes, "Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."

Black Adam also brought back Henry Cavill as Superman in a surprise post-credits cameo, setting the stage for his return to the DC Universe in future films and series. Black Adam is now playing in theaters.