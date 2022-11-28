Shazam's Asher Angel Opens Up About What James Gunn Means For DC Films Future (Exclusive)

The DC Extended Universe is entering a new era. Earlier this fall, it was revealed that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Shazam! producer Peter Safran would be heading up the newly-formed DC Studios, a division of Warner Bros. that exclusively focuses on characters from DC Comics. Warner Bros. first created a cinematic universe for its superheroes in 2013 with Man of Steel, and had since populated it with 11 theatrical installments and a streaming series to boot. While the DCEU itself is expected to continue, this creative overhaul from Gunn and Safran is set to interweave the various connective pieces even further.

That era officially kicks off in less than four months when Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley while promoting Hulu's Darby and the Dead, leading man Asher Angel noted that the Shazam! franchise is no stranger to bringing something new to the DCEU.

"I think, in a way, Shazam did open up the DC Universe because it's lighthearted and it's fun," Angel said. "I feel like we haven't had a movie like that in the DC Universe in a really long time. I think getting to have that makes it really special."

Angel continued by praising DC Studios' co-CEOs, calling the pairing of Gunn and Safran a "dream team."

"I remember meeting James. I went to the Suicide Squad stages in Atlanta. I met with him and he's just a super nice, genuine, humble guy. Super passionate," Angel continued. "Obviously, he's super freaking talented, but for him to team up with Peter Safran, who I think is so incredibly gifted at what he does is, it's a dream team. To pair the two it totally makes sense. It was bound to happen."

In his DCEU tenure so far, Shazam has existed in a bit of a bubble. Billy Batson's first film was dripping with references to the greater universe, and even included a neck-down Superman cameo, but the character has yet to truly mix it up with any of the other heroes in his world.

"Hopefully I get to integrate with other characters, but who knows?" Angel said regarding Shazam's future.

Angel can be seen in Darby and the Dead, which streams on Hulu this Friday, December 2nd.