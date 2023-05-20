Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Rachel Zegler Has Hilarious Reaction to DVD Cover Design

After arriving in theaters earlier this spring, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now available on home video. The DC sequel has a unique blend of comics lore, which is brought to life thanks to an all-star ensemble cast. That includes West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler, who plays the antagonistic Anthea in Fury of the Gods. Zegler recently took to social media to share a hilarious reaction to the film's home release — specifically, her appearance on the box art being covered by Warner Bros.' 100th anniversary sticker.

Zegler drew comparisons between the box art and the running joke of Mike Wazowski being obscured in Monsters Inc.

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods about?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy-aka Shazam (Zachary Levi)-and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

From New Line Cinema, the film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ("Promising Young Woman") as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ("Day Shift") as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ("G.I. Joe: Retaliation") as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ("Annabelle: Creation") as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (TV's "This Is Us") as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen ("A Dog's Journey") as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (TV's "White Lines") as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (TV's "The Walking Dead") as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou ("A Quiet Place Part II") as Wizard, Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), with Lucy Liu ("Kung Fu Panda" franchise) and Helen Mirren ("F9: The Fast Saga").

