100 Years of Warner Bros. Trailer: Max Documentary Special Celebrates Studio's Centennial

Warner Bros. Discovery is celebrating 100 Years of Warner Bros. with a new four-part documentary series that will stream on Max. The first two documentaries will premiere on the enhanced streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max on May 25th, with the remaining two parts available to stream June 1st. Directed by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and narrated by Morgan Freeman, 100 Years of Warner Bros. features clips from the studio's iconic films and TV series as it offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the indelible stories that have spoken to audiences around the world for generations.

According to the official description: "Exploring the impact of Warner Bros. on art, commerce, and culture, 100 Years of Warner Bros. tells the unprecedented story of the fabled entertainment studio on its 100th anniversary. Featuring insights and first-person stories from directors, actors, executives, journalists and historians, the four specials trace Warner Bros.' underdog origins — from its founding in the early 1920s by four brothers from an immigrant family, through decades of creative risks and impactful storytelling, to the historic mergers of the 2000s that transformed the company into a global entertainment powerhouse."

Part 1: 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS.: THE STUFF THAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF

Four brothers set out to build a movie studio from the ground up–while making a giant leap from silent films to "talkies." As the Warners stand up to WWII Nazism, personal ambitions lead to family betrayal.

Part 2: 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS.: CLINT, KUBRICK AND KRYPTONITE

After a historic sale, Warner Bros. navigates the upheavals of the '60s and '70s. Under a new strategist CEO, the company enters an era of unmatched storytelling with groundbreaking ­projects.

Part 3: 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS.: HEROES, VILLAINS AND FRIENDS

In the '80s, a new generation helps crown Warner Bros. as a forerunner in Hollywood's blockbuster age. After a historic merger, the company becomes one of the biggest entertainment giants in the world.

Part 4: 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS.: WIZARDING WORLD AND THE BIG BANG

As the millennium brings a new era of business partnerships bookended by mergers, Warner Bros. continues to champion authentic voices while harnessing the latest technologies of the digital age.

The documentary special features appearances by filmmakers Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Clint Eastwood (Unforgiven), Todd Phillips (Joker), Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles), actors Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), George Clooney (Ocean's Eleven), LeVar Burton (Roots), Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket), Oprah Winfrey (The Color Purple), film critic Leonard Maltin, former Warner Bros. Television Studios Chairman & CEO Peter Roth, and many, many more. All four parts span a century of Warner Bros. from the classics — from Rebel Without a Cause to The Maltese Falcon to Casablanca to The Wizard of Oz — to modern blockbusters and upcoming films like Barbie and DC's The Flash, with everything in-between.

HBO Max rebrands as Max on May 25th. See everything new coming to the service with Max's relaunch and sign up for Max here.