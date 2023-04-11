Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Explains One Surprising Retcon

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrived on Digital last week, giving DC fans an opportunity to experience the new film from the comfort of their home. The project, which is the sequel to 2019's Shazam!, takes some interesting approaches to its predecessor — and in a new series of tweets, the film's director is explaining why. Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg recently took to Twitter to explain why the film's flashback sequence to the first Shazam! was reshot, instead of using existing footage. As Sandberg revealed, the intent was to make the jump back and forth between the two sets of Shazamily! costumes less jarring.

"I don't think the old suits were bad, I mean they were based on my specifications after all," one of Sandberg's tweets reads. "But why not try something new rather than doing the same thing again. Like the hood was cool but we weren't going to use it so let's try a design without it."

Because I figured it would be too jarring to have an immediate comparison between the old and new suits. https://t.co/bsR75ajCuq — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 7, 2023

Not at all. I don’t think the old suits were bad, I mean they were based on my specifications after all. But why not try something new rather than doing the same thing again. Like the hood was cool but we weren’t going to use it so let’s try a design without it. https://t.co/Hcak2dkSMK — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 8, 2023

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods about?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy-aka Shazam (Zachary Levi)-and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

From New Line Cinema, the film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ("Promising Young Woman") as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ("Day Shift") as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ("G.I. Joe: Retaliation") as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ("Annabelle: Creation") as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (TV's "This Is Us") as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen ("A Dog's Journey") as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (TV's "White Lines") as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (TV's "The Walking Dead") as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou ("A Quiet Place Part II") as Wizard, Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), with Lucy Liu ("Kung Fu Panda" franchise) and Helen Mirren ("F9: The Fast Saga").

