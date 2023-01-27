Shazam! 2 Director Reveals Disappointing News About Rachel Zegler's Character

The second trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrived on Thursday, showcasing the next chapter in the story of Billy Batson / Shazam! and his superpowered family. The DC sequel will have a number of new and returning faces telling its story — including Rachel Zegler, in her second-ever film role following a breakout performance in West Side Story. While that 2021 film, and other future installments of her filmography including Spellbound and the live-action Snow White movie, have leaned into Zegler's musical talent, Sandberg revealed that Fury of the Gods will not do so.... but not for the reason you might be expecting.

"It's funny because I had no idea about her singing, and it seems like in every other movie she sings," Sandberg told Entertainment Weekly. "In ours, she doesn't because I just didn't know!"

Who does Rachel Zegler play in Shazam! 2?

It has now been confirmed that Zegler is playing Anthena, the third daughter of Atlas. She, alongside her older sisters Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) are poised to present a unique challenge to the Shazamily.

"I loved the first Shazam movie," producer and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider last year. "I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it."

"I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions," Safran continued. "I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.