Tom Hiddleston Reveals How Long He’s Been Lying About the Loki Series

While Marvel only just officially announced their plans for the Loki Disney+ series, the project has been the works for quite some time. But because of the secretive nature of Marvel Studios, actor Tom Hiddleston has had to lie to everyone about the project for over a year. Luckily, his time as the God of Mischief prepared him well for the task.

Hiddleston was interviewed as part of MTV News’ Personal Space when he was asked how long he knew about the project, and also dropped a tease for what fans can expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I knew about six weeks before the worldwide release of Avengers: Infinity War. Which meant I had to go and do press for Avengers: Infinity War going, ‘Yup, that’s it guys,’” Hiddleston said with a laugh.

When Loki releases on Disney+, it will mark the single longest tenure for Hiddleston as the character, as the six-hour miniseries will be longer than all of his previous onscreen appearances combined. The actor is excited at the prospect, knowing the show will explore the character in ways we’ve yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” added Hiddleston. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

The actor previously revealed that filming would begin early in 2020. He also spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about his involvement with the series, expressing joy at having the opportunity to continue playing the role.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.

“Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Loki is currently scheduled to debut on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.