Tatiana Maslany Speaks Out on World War Hulk Movie After She-Hulk Finale

Like Spider-Man and the X-Men, the Incredible Hulk is a character whose live-action film rights have been tied up at studios other than Marvel throughout the past few decades. Now that it seems those issues have been resolved, rumors have increasingly pointed towards the development of a World War Hulk feature film.

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany isn't aware of future plans for her characters, she's another one hoping to see a World War Hulk film materialize, especially after her show's finale introduced Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) son Skaar. "Save it for the movie," Maslany said of the Hulk Family's future in a recent interview with Extra TV. "I mean, we show that Hulk has a child. We reveal his child and so I want to know about that child."

Is a World War Hulk movie coming out?

Even though a huge slate of releases was confirmed by Marvel between San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo this year, World War Hulk didn't happen to find itself amongst the announced releases. Still, even Ruffalo thinks a movie is definitely in the cards.

"I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo told Variety. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

"I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other," he added. "That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.