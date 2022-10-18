She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals How Orphan Black Influenced Her MCU Performance (Exclusive)

With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany finally entered the superhero space — and it's pretty safe to say that she did so in a smashing way. The Disney+ exclusive series starred Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, a lawyer whose life — and sense of self — are forever changed when she gets gamma powers, and the ability to turn into a 6'7" superhero. Ever since Maslany was first cast in the role in the fall of 2020, fans have been eager to see how she physically embodied both sides of Jen, especially after her Emmy-winning work on the BBC America series Orphan Black. The beloved series saw Maslany play over a dozen genetically-identical, but radically different clones, often playing multiple characters in the same scene. As Maslany revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview after the She-Hulk finale, her work on Orphan Black definitely influenced her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, especially with regards to how she is perceived by others.

"Oh, for sure," Maslany revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. "I mean, just in terms of character articulation, like specifics that change the way that you move through a room or hold your body. It was definitely a different thing with this, where it was less about like the physical movement, as it was about how people perceive me, which is definitely something I experienced on Orphan Black. Even walking onto set as a different character, the crew would look at me differently, the cast would, you know? And I would look at myself differently in the mirror. So, there's something about internalizing that outside perception that changes how you feel about who you are. And that again feels like an extended theme that I'm exploring then through She-Hulk, where she's looked at a certain way, depending on how she presents. And what does that say about her? What does that say about how people treat her? And all of that."

Will She-Hulk get a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not been confirmed to be renewed for a second season at Disney+. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties, outside of Loki. But as Maslany told us, the events of the finale — including Jen's run-in with "K.E.V.I.N." — definitely set Jen in a new status quo.

"I loved it," Maslany explained. "I didn't expect it at all. When she busts out of the Disney+ platform, I was blown away. And then this conversation with K.E.V.I.N., where she's able to like reclaim her story, and recenter herself as like the lead in her own life, and sort of keep it really simple and contained. Which is always, for me, the reason I was always resistant to doing a big Marvel thing, 'cause I was like, 'It just feels so impersonal, and like it's not about people.' But that's what she drags it back into, and I just love that."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.