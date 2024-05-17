Epic Games Store Tease Hints at Next Free Mystery Game

On May 16th, the Epic Games Store kicked off its year Mega Sale. This month-long sale features deep discounts on tons of great games like Alan Wake 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Cyberpunk 2077. The EGS also runs a 5% back program for Rewards during the event, making it a great time to pick up several new games. On top of all that, Epic loves to bring out the big guns for its weekly free mystery games during the Mega Sale. The first one in the rotation is Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition. Today, a prominent started to tease what's coming next week and fans might've already cracked it.

Next Mystery Game From Epic Games Store

This teaser leak comes from billbil-kun on Twitter who has correctly leaked previous mystery games (including Dragon Age). They've also successfully leaked several other games for the French website Dealabs. That said, you should still take this with a grain of salt. No leaker has a perfect track record and Epic Games can always move plans around for various reasons.

Either way, the new teaser features what looks like a screenshot from the mystery game at the very top. Fans have been putting forward different guesses based on that and the other hints, but the consensus seems to be that Insurmountable will be the next free mystery game. Of course, those guesses could be incorrect. Regardless, the leaker should confirm it one way or the other in the next few days.

What is Insurmountable?

If Insurmountable is indeed the next free game, you'll want to know what the game is, if you don't already. The game description on the Epic Games Store says, "Insurmountable is an adventure roguelike with permadeath, in which the player has to overcome huge mountains. Thanks to the procedurally created environment, no two climbs are the same. Make sure that your climber stays alive by always making sure that your vital values don't get into the critical range.

This task is made more difficult by a dynamic weather system, day/night changes, and a multitude of randomly generated events, where you never know in advance how they will end. Your decisions matter....every single one. Because anyone could be your last."

Whether or not Insurmountable is the next free game or not, the second mystery game of the sale is set to unlock on May 23rd. That's also when Dragon Age: Inquisition will rotate out, so be sure to pick it up before it goes away for good. And remember the Mega Sale runs through June 13th, giving you plenty of time to browse the sale and pick out your favorites.