Shrek Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary With First Ever 4K Release

One of the most beloved animated films of an entire generation, and the first ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Academy Award, is finally coming to 4K. This May, Shrek turns 20 years old, which certainly comes as a big surprise to everyone who grew up watching and loving the DreamWorks hit film. To celebrate the anniversary, Universal is releasing a new edition of Shrek on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The big highlight of this release is the 4K copy of the film. Shrek hasn't ever been made available in 4K, so this is a big deal to quite a lot of fans. In addition to the 4K release, this anniversary edition will also have a ton of special features.

The Shrek 20th Anniversary bundle will come with 10 different short films from the world of Shrek, as well as five episodes from The Adventures of Puss in Boots TV series. There will also be a commentary and plenty of behind-the-scenes extras.

Here's the full list of bonus features on all editions of the Shrek 20th Anniversary release:

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd, BLU-RAY and DVD: TEN SHORT FILMS: Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Party Far Far Away Idol Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos The Ghost of Lord Farquaad Scared Shrekless Thriller Night The Pig Who Cried Werewolf Shrek the Halls Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular Shrek's Yule Log FIVE EPISODES FROM “THE ADVENTURES OF PUSS IN BOOTS” TV SERIES: Episode 1: Hidden Episode 2: Sphinx Episode 3: Brothers Episode 4: Duchess Episode 5: Adventure

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD & BLU-RAY: Shrek's Interactive Journey: I Spotlight on Donkey Secrets of Shrek Deleted Scenes Shrek in The Swamp Karaoke Dance Party Music Videos Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and Producer Aron Warner

BONUS FEATURES ON DVD: Spotlight On Donkey Secrets of Shrek Deleted Scenes Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Dance Party Music Videos Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and Producer Aron Warner



The Shrek 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on May 11th. There are currently preorders available at Target, so you can click this link to reserve your copy.

