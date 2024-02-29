Shrek 5: Harvey Guillen Down to Play Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's Perrito Again

Harvey Guillén is open to return as Perrito, his fan-favorite character from Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, in the long-rumored fifth Shrek movie. Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of the physical media release for Wish, Guillén said he would "absolutely" return to the role, suggesting that he would like to explore some of the ever-friendly doggo's potentially-tragic backstory. Suggesting he would love to work with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek again, saying that as a young Latino actor, he grew up inspired by the pair. Those two would presumably be part of any Shrek follow-up, given that Far Far Away is seen on the water's edge in the Puss In Boots sequel.

Back in November, Dreamworks was reportedly eyeing a 2025 release date for Shrek 5, althuogh the project has been in and out of development for about a decade, which makes it really hard to track the progress from the outside. No details have been officially announced.

"Oh, absolutely. 100%. I mean, I think we want to hear, I want to hear Perrito's origin story," Guillén told ComicBook.com. "When did that whole thing happen with the sock? I want to know a little bit of a backstory there and what happened, and how he got that scar on his tummy. I still don't know how he got that. If you look at the poster he's lifting up his sweater, he has a little scar on his tummy, and I was like, how did you get that?"

Antonio Banderas' version of Puss in Boots has indeed been gracing the screen since 2004 when he made his onscreen debut in Shrek 2. Puss in Boots was such a breakout hit as a character that DreamWorks brought him back for two more Shrek movies after that, before giving him his first spinoff film and a follow-up animated series.

In the synopsis, Universal says, "everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

"Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek).

"In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, "Big" Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."

