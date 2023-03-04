Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Streaming Date Announced

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has revealed when the beloved movie will hit streaming this year. Peacock says that Antonio Banderas' latest adventure as the charismatic cat will be ready to press play on March 10. Now, you can only watch the new Puss In Boots on Peacock, so Netflix fans are going to have to make the pilgrimage. Joel Crawford's latest has also been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Over on the NBCUniversal streaming service, it joins the Shrek movies, Trolls World Tour, and The Croods as family programing. It's been a bust year for the streamer already with Nope, Ticket to Paradise, and M3GAN all releasing for home viewing as well.

What Happens in Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Here's how Peacock describes the big animated hit: "For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."



"Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek Pinault)."



"In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Little Women) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy® winner John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."



Are you happy to finally have it streaming at home? Let us know down in the comments!