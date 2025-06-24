The Movie That Launched Ryan Coogler’s Career Is Landing on Hulu Very Soon

There is no hotter name in filmmaking right now than Ryan Coogler. The director behind Creed and Black Panther has delivered nothing but hits throughout his young career, but his latest movie is the kind of original tour de force that fans have been begging for. Sinners was not only a massive box office success that kept selling tickets for weeks on end, but it also dominated more of the pop culture conversation than any other film this year. The genre-defying blockbuster is already being remembered as a landmark of cinema in the 2020s, and fans of the film will soon have a great opportunity to dive back into Coogler’s catalogue and experience the movie that launched his impressive career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That film, of course, if 2013’s Fruitvale Station, a real-life-inspired drama that chronicles the final day of Oscar Grant, who was killed by police in Oakland, California in 2009. The film was a festival darling and quickly put Coogler on the map as one of the premiere young directors in the film industry. The film is currently available on some lesser-known streaming services and digital cable platforms, but it will finally make a return to a major streamer next month when it gets added to Hulu’s lineup.

Hulu is set to add Fruitvale Station to its streaming roster on July 1st, making Coogler’s debut easier to access than it has been in quite a while. While Sinners is still fresh in everybody’s minds — just before it launches on HBO Max and physical formats — this will be the perfect time to check out Fruitvale Station if you haven’t already seen in it.

Play video

In addition to its status as Coogler’s directorial debut, Fruitvale Station also marks the start of the relationship between the filmmaker and Sinners star Michael B. Jordan. Coogler has made five feature films to this point, all of which have featured Jordan on-screen (four in starring roles and a cameo appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). From Fruitvale Station to Sinners, the careers of the two talents have been fully intertwined, and that will likely continue moving forward.

The same can be said for two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who has also worked on all five of Coogler’s films. One of his two Academy Award wins came for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther, and he is already pegged as the favorite to win next year, thanks to his work on Sinners.

Coming Soon to Hulu

Fruitvale Station is one of dozens of movies being added to Hulu’s streaming lineup at the start of July. Titles like Alita: Battle Angel, Home Alone, and Kingdom of Heaven are also among the streamer’s upcoming new additions.

You can check out the complete list of Hulu’s July 1st arrivals below!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release

The Comedian

Country Strong

Daddy Day Camp

The Day After Tomorrow

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

The Equalizer 3

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari

Friends With Benefits

Fruitvale Station

Garden State

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Honest Thief

The Internship

I Love You, Man

I Origins

I, Robot

I Saw the Light

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Of Heaven

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mission To Mars

Pixels

The Pledge

Prometheus

Puss In Boots

Real Steel

Ruby Sparks

The Sandlot

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sisters

Sugar

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy

Taxi (2004)

Ted

Ted 2

The Way Way Back

Wrath Of Man