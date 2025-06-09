Sinners Is One of the Highest-Grossing Original Horror Movies Ever (And the Most Profitable)

The Flames of Fortune continue to burn for Sinners. When writer-director Ryan Coogler‘s period vampire horror movie opened on Good Friday in April, its $48 million start at the box office marked the best for a live-action original film since the Jordan Peele-directed Us ($71 million) in 2019. (While that film surpassed 2018’s A Quiet Place to set the record for highest-grossing original horror opening, Us ended its 11-week run at the box office with $256 million.) This weekend, Sinners achieved two major milestones: it crossed the $350 million mark and has become the decade’s most profitable film based on original material, according to Box Office Report.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sinners — which was greenlit by Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy for a reported $80 million before its production budget climbed to $100 million — has grossed $80 million internationally and $272 million domestically for a global cume of $352 million.

The Michael B. Jordan starrer dethroned Warner Bros.’ own A Minecraft Movie for No. 1 and spent two consecutive weeks at the top spot until Marvel’s Thunderbolts* opened in first place on May 2. After 52 days in theaters, Sinners has remained in the top 10, falling to No. 9 with Lilo & Stitch‘s threepeat and new releases like Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Karate Kid: Legends, and Ballerina: From the World of John Wick in May and June.

Sinners has surpassed 2024’s Alien: Romulus ($350.7 million) to take No. 6 on the list of highest-grossing horror movies at the worldwide box office, per The Numbers. It’s now the highest-grossing original horror movie in the top 10, which includes the following novel adaptations: 2017’s It ($701 million), 1975’s Jaws ($484.3 million), 2019’s It: Chapter Two ($467.5), and 1973’s The Exorcist ($428.8 million). 2018’s The Conjuring spinoff The Nun is in fifth place at $362.9 million.

Domestically, Sinners is the third highest-grossing horror movie ($272 million) and will soon overtake Jaws ($273.6) to take second place behind It ($328.8 million), which has held the record since 2017. Sinners was also the first original film since Disney-Pixar’s animated Coco in 2017 to cross the $200 million domestic mark.

The all time worldwide box office for horror movies is, of course, dominated by sequels and adaptations. Other highest-grossing original horror films include 2018’s A Quiet Place ($334.8 million) at No. 9, 2017’s Get Out ($252.2) at No. 25, and 1999’s The Blair Witch Project ($248.3 million) at No. 26.

Sinners — starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo — is currently playing in theaters and now available on digital, and comes home on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on July 8.