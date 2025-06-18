TV Shows

Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2025

The Amateur and a new Always Sunny season highlight Hulu’s July.

With July on the horizon, Hulu is starting to get subscribers prepared for the summer month ahead. This week saw the streaming service release its monthly newsletter for July, letting everyone know what movies and TV shows are in store over the next several weeks. Starting on July 1st, Hulu has new additions planned for almost every day in the month.

Hulu is set to add not one, but two beloved sitcoms in July, bringing more laughs to the streamer’s loaded lineup. On July 3rd, every episode of Community will return to Hulu for the first time in a couple of years. Three weeks later, on July 24th, Hulu will add all seven seasons of Mad About You. The 2019 Mad About You revival will join the service on July 31st.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s July additions below!

July 1st

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release
The Comedian
Country Strong
Daddy Day Camp
The Day After Tomorrow
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Easy A
The Equalizer 3
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari
Friends With Benefits
Fruitvale Station
Garden State
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Honest Thief
The Internship
I Love You, Man
I Origins
I, Robot
I Saw the Light
King Arthur
Kingdom Come
Kingdom Of Heaven
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mission To Mars
Pixels
The Pledge
Prometheus
Puss In Boots
Real Steel
Ruby Sparks
The Sandlot
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sisters
Sugar
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy
Taxi (2004)
Ted
Ted 2
The Way Way Back
Wrath Of Man

July 2nd

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)

July 3rd

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1
America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1
America: Promised Land: Season 1
Barack Obama: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1
Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Community: Complete Series
Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C
The Proof Is Out There: Coomplete Season 4B
The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1
The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1
Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia

July 4th

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
The Abyss
The Day The Earth Stood Still
In the Lost Lands (2025)

July 5th

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1
The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1
The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1and 2
The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1

July 6th

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1
Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a
Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)

July 7th

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2
Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1
Travel Texas: Complete Season 1

July 8th

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere
Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries
Marked Men (2025)

July 9th

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1
Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1
Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1
Team Players: Complete Season 1

July 10th

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1
Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1
Parkland
Buffaloed

July 11th

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere
Mountain Men: Complete Season 13
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
The Hot Chick
LOL Live with Chico Bean
LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka
Marmaduke
MR-9: Do or Die
Riff Raff

July 12th

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
A Quiet Place Part II

July 13th

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2
Dumb Money

July 14th

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Stags (UK): Complete Season 1

July 15th

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries
Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1
Get Away (2024)
SAS: Red Notice

July 16th

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A
Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1

July 17th

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1
Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2
Polyfamily: Complete Season 1
The Amateur
Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins

July 18th

High Rollers

July 19th

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
The Assessment

July 20th

Smurfs: The Lost Village

July 21st

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries

July 22nd

Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2

July 23rd

Washington Black: Complete Season 1

July 24th

Match Game: Season 6 Premiere ABC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere
Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1
Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2

July 26th

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Chopped: Complete Season 61
Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6
Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

July 28th

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A
Operation Fortune

July 29th

Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1
Memoir of a Snail

July 30th

Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries
The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5
The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4

July 31st

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38
Mad About You (2019): Complete Series

