Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2025

With July on the horizon, Hulu is starting to get subscribers prepared for the summer month ahead. This week saw the streaming service release its monthly newsletter for July, letting everyone know what movies and TV shows are in store over the next several weeks. Starting on July 1st, Hulu has new additions planned for almost every day in the month.

Hulu is set to add not one, but two beloved sitcoms in July, bringing more laughs to the streamer’s loaded lineup. On July 3rd, every episode of Community will return to Hulu for the first time in a couple of years. Three weeks later, on July 24th, Hulu will add all seven seasons of Mad About You. The 2019 Mad About You revival will join the service on July 31st.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s July additions below!

July 1st

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release

The Comedian

Country Strong

Daddy Day Camp

The Day After Tomorrow

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

The Equalizer 3

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari

Friends With Benefits

Fruitvale Station

Garden State

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Honest Thief

The Internship

I Love You, Man

I Origins

I, Robot

I Saw the Light

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Of Heaven

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mission To Mars

Pixels

The Pledge

Prometheus

Puss In Boots

Real Steel

Ruby Sparks

The Sandlot

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sisters

Sugar

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy

Taxi (2004)

Ted

Ted 2

The Way Way Back

Wrath Of Man

July 2nd

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)

July 3rd

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1

America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1

America: Promised Land: Season 1

Barack Obama: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Community: Complete Series

Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C

The Proof Is Out There: Coomplete Season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia

July 4th

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

The Abyss

The Day The Earth Stood Still

In the Lost Lands (2025)

July 5th

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1

The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1

The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1and 2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1

July 6th

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1

Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)

July 7th

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1

Travel Texas: Complete Season 1

July 8th

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries

Marked Men (2025)

July 9th

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1

Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1

Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1

Team Players: Complete Season 1

July 10th

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1

Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1

Parkland

Buffaloed

July 11th

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere

Mountain Men: Complete Season 13

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

The Hot Chick

LOL Live with Chico Bean

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka

Marmaduke

MR-9: Do or Die

Riff Raff

July 12th

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

A Quiet Place Part II

July 13th

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2

Dumb Money

July 14th

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Stags (UK): Complete Season 1

July 15th

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries

Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1

Get Away (2024)

SAS: Red Notice

July 16th

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A

Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1

July 17th

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1

Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2

Polyfamily: Complete Season 1

The Amateur

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins

July 18th

High Rollers

July 19th

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment

July 20th

Smurfs: The Lost Village

July 21st

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries

July 22nd

Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2

July 23rd

Washington Black: Complete Season 1

July 24th

Match Game: Season 6 Premiere ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1

Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2

July 26th

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Chopped: Complete Season 61

Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

July 28th

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A

Operation Fortune

July 29th

Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1

Memoir of a Snail

July 30th

Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries

The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5

The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4

July 31st

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38

Mad About You (2019): Complete Series