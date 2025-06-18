Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2025

With July on the horizon, Hulu is starting to get subscribers prepared for the summer month ahead. This week saw the streaming service release its monthly newsletter for July, letting everyone know what movies and TV shows are in store over the next several weeks. Starting on July 1st, Hulu has new additions planned for almost every day in the month.
Hulu is set to add not one, but two beloved sitcoms in July, bringing more laughs to the streamer’s loaded lineup. On July 3rd, every episode of Community will return to Hulu for the first time in a couple of years. Three weeks later, on July 24th, Hulu will add all seven seasons of Mad About You. The 2019 Mad About You revival will join the service on July 31st.
You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s July additions below!
July 1st
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release
The Comedian
Country Strong
Daddy Day Camp
The Day After Tomorrow
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Easy A
The Equalizer 3
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari
Friends With Benefits
Fruitvale Station
Garden State
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Honest Thief
The Internship
I Love You, Man
I Origins
I, Robot
I Saw the Light
King Arthur
Kingdom Come
Kingdom Of Heaven
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mission To Mars
Pixels
The Pledge
Prometheus
Puss In Boots
Real Steel
Ruby Sparks
The Sandlot
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sisters
Sugar
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy
Taxi (2004)
Ted
Ted 2
The Way Way Back
Wrath Of Man
July 2nd
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)
July 3rd
The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1
America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1
America: Promised Land: Season 1
Barack Obama: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1
Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Community: Complete Series
Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C
The Proof Is Out There: Coomplete Season 4B
The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1
The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1
Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia
July 4th
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
The Abyss
The Day The Earth Stood Still
In the Lost Lands (2025)
July 5th
Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1
The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1
The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1and 2
The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1
July 6th
Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1
Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a
Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)
July 7th
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2
Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1
Travel Texas: Complete Season 1
July 8th
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere
Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries
Marked Men (2025)
July 9th
FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1
Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1
Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1
Team Players: Complete Season 1
July 10th
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1
Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1
Parkland
Buffaloed
July 11th
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere
Mountain Men: Complete Season 13
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
The Hot Chick
LOL Live with Chico Bean
LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka
Marmaduke
MR-9: Do or Die
Riff Raff
July 12th
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
A Quiet Place Part II
July 13th
Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2
Dumb Money
July 14th
Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Stags (UK): Complete Season 1
July 15th
Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries
Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1
Get Away (2024)
SAS: Red Notice
July 16th
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A
Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1
July 17th
Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1
Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2
Polyfamily: Complete Season 1
The Amateur
Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins
July 18th
High Rollers
July 19th
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
The Assessment
July 20th
Smurfs: The Lost Village
July 21st
Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries
July 22nd
Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2
July 23rd
Washington Black: Complete Season 1
July 24th
Match Game: Season 6 Premiere ABC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere
Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1
Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2
July 26th
BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Chopped: Complete Season 61
Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6
Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1
July 28th
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A
Operation Fortune
July 29th
Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1
Memoir of a Snail
July 30th
Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries
The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5
The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4
July 31st
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38
Mad About You (2019): Complete Series