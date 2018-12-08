‘Sister Act 3’ in Development for Disney’s Streaming Service

Disney is getting back into the groove with Sister Act 3, set to premiere exclusively on premiere streaming service Disney+, Variety reported Friday.

Insecure co-executive producer Regina Hicks and Star showrunner Karin Gist will write the sequel. Hicks and Gist previously teamed on Disney Channel Original Movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Plot details surrounding the newest Sister Act remain unknown.

The 1992 original film starred Whoopi Goldberg as a Reno lounge singer forced to take refuge in a convent after she witnessed a mob crime. Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Harvey Keitel co-starred.

A sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, followed in 1993.

Goldberg, now a host on Disney-owned ABC’s morning chat show The View, previously characterized Sister Act 3 as a reboot when she told Good Morning Britain Disney decided to “go in a different direction with Sister Act.”

“So it won’t be ‘Sister Act 3,’ it will be a brand new rendition of Sister Act — and I guess I’ll walk through a scene, and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg previously expressed an interest in directing the project and conceded it might be “time for someone [else]” to step into the role of Deloris.

The original film pulled in $232 million worldwide and launched a musical in 2006, featuring music by multiple Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin).

Sister Act is the latest Disney IP to find new life on Disney+, the company’s first direct-to-consumer streaming service to launch in 2019: High Fidelity, the 2000 comedy drama from Disney’s Touchstone Pictures that starred John Cusack and Lisa Bonet, will be rebooted as a television series starring Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

Also headed to the service is a live-action and CGI blend remake of Walt Disney’s 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp, starring Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Justin Theroux (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as the titular characters, and Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) as the daughter of Santa Claus.

Disney is also set to debut numerous television series inspired by its most high-profile IPs, including projects expanding the Monsters, Inc., High School Musical, and Star Wars and Marvel brands.