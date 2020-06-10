Blair Witch Project Director's Skyman Gets First Trailer

Filmmaker Daniel Myrick's breakout success came in 1999, as he co-directed the groundbreaking The Blair Witch Project with Eduardo Sanchez, with a trailer for his latest project, Skyman, having been released. As evidenced by the new trailer, the upcoming film looks to embrace some of the filmmaking sensibilities seen in that debut project, though rather than embracing the "found footage" concept of Blair Witch entirely, it appears to adhere more closely to the notion of telling a story that appears as a documentary and blurs the lines between fact and fiction. Check out the trailer above and catch Skyman in drive-ins on June 30th and on VOD on July 7th.

In the film, "In 1987, just days after his 10th birthday, Carl Merryweather rocked the local news community when he claimed he was visited by an extraterrestrial life form. Despite other alleged sightings reported that same evening, skeptical authorities shrugged off the claims. Now, almost three obsessive decades later, Carl is set on a mission to reunite with the being he calls ‘the Skyman’ to not only prove the skeptics wrong but to ultimately find his own true sense of purpose. Through first-hand home videos interwoven with news footage and interviews, Skyman is a bold and compelling study of the fascinating and unquestioning world of UFO subculture.

Skyman stars Michael Selle, Nicollete Sweeney, and Faleolo Alailima and is produced by Joseph Restaino, Daniel Myrick, Anthony Pernicka, and William Surgeon. Music is composed by Don Miggs and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins.

In addition to the film having a familiar style, the film also tackles the concept of urban legends and folklore, a subject which Myrick has a long history with.

“I grew up in an era where the talk of UFO’s, Bigfoot and the ‘Devil’s Triangle’ were all the rage and was inspired by the personal experiences from so many people not unlike Carl Merryweather,” Daniel Myrick shared in a statement. “Whether you believe in the legitimacy of these accounts or not, they reveal a deeper human truth that I find quite compelling and speak to the notion that so many of us are searching for something greater than ourselves – and I’m excited to finally bring a little bit of that mystery to the big screen.”

Check out Skyman in drive-ins on June 30th and on VOD on July 7th.

