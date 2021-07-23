Snake Eyes Motion Poster Released, Trailer Announced

✖

Hot on the heels of our first look at photos from the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Paramount Pictures has unveiled the film's first motion poster, as well as confirming that its first trailer is set to debut this Sunday during MTV's Movie and TV Awards. While fans have known that, unlike in most versions of Snake Eyes, audiences would see the unmasked ninja in this new film, but clearly the character still has plenty of mystique to him, as the poster features him with his back to the camera, seemingly ready to strike. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is slated to hit theaters on July 23rd.

"A legendary warrior. His epic origin story. See [Henry Golding] premiere the [Snake Eyes] TRAILER on the [MTV Movie and TV Awards] this Sunday, May 16th at 9 p.m. ET!" Paramount tweeted.

A legendary warrior. His epic origin story. 🐍 See @HenryGolding premiere the @SnakeEyesMovie TRAILER on the @MTVAwards this Sunday, May 16 at 9pm! #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/VZWuQw7ZBd — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) May 14, 2021

The previous live-action appearances in G.I. Joe movies remained faithful to the source material by keeping the character masked and silent, with Golding mentioning that a motivating factor for this new film was to show a different interpretation of the character.

"I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different," Golding revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true — and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"

With the film set to explore how the figure would go on to become "Snake Eyes," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura pointed out, "It was one of the reasons why we picked the backstory [of] 'How did he become Snake Eyes? It allows him to talk, which was very helpful."

The producer also promised that the film would "answer some questions" about Snake Eyes that fans have had for years, as well as the producer confirming, "You'll learn who he is, where he came from."

Check out the first trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins when it premieres this Sunday, May 16th during the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!