Snake Eyes: Henry Golding On Launching New G.I. Joe Franchise (Exclusive)

On Monday morning, Snake Eyes released a full trailer which gave GI Joe fans their first deep look at the world Henry Golding is looking to bring to life alongside Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero, and Samara Weaving. The origin story sees Golding suiting up as the silent assassin known for his sleek black mask and outfit, seen briefly at the end of the new trailer. By the time this one comes to an end, Golding's titular warrior will likely be taking a vow of silence in one way or another, allowing the actor to give a voice to the character before he falls more in line with his comic book counterpart in future films. Future films, though producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura wants to avoid getting everyone ahead of themselves, are already being tossed around -- at least in Golding's mind. Not only has the actor gotten familiar with the character enough the have ideas about when his four-legged sidekick Timber could come into play, teasing "Where and when are we going to find him? That's the question." Golding talked with ComicBook.com about the new Snake Eyes trailer in an exclusive interview. "Everything in the suit is practically there," Golding said, promising the final image of the new trailer is very real as he was seen riding off in the full Snake Eyes get up. "It's amazing artistry by phenomenal costume makers, and it took so long for them to piece it together and so many sort of forms of making sure that it fits exactly as it should, especially as sort of the helmet piece." While we may not see too much of the suit in this first installment, we will see how it came to be worn by Golding's character. The trailer seems to set up the origin story quite clearly, pitting Golding into a series of three challenges which will determine if he is worthy for the gig. "The three challenges are the warriors challenges, and they are meant to test the fortitude, not only of someone mentally, but to test the heart, their strength and their overall willingness to sacrifice themselves," Golding teased. "So I won't tell you exactly what they are, but that is pretty much what they're summed to be." See the full interview with Golding about the new Snake Eyes trailer and potential future for the GI Joe movie franchise below!

The Movie (Photo: Paramount Pictures) ComicBook.com: If today's new trailer taught me anything, it's that you as Snake Eyes can take a beating! Henry Golding: That's the story we love. We want to see the man grow into that weapon. So you've got to take a few punches along the way. CB: An opening scene like that, it just sets a tone that Snake Eyes going to be pretty gritty. This is going to be a pretty raw movie. Is that accurate? What would you say is the tone here? HG: 100%. We see Snake Eyes becoming the guy that we all know, the sword master, the ninja, but to be that guy, he's got to go through a lot of tough lessons. He's got to get hit and keep picking himself up. But the actions is nonstop. We get to a stage, where in the final sort of act, we're on a ticking clock. And all our heroes are trying to converge to defeat whatever it is that we're coming up against, but it feels just so ... The pace is amazing, and it just gets your heart rate pumping. CB: I just bought my tickets. I'm ready. Right after that opening scene, we see your character rescue Tommy, the character known as Storm Shadow. I'd love to hear from you where that relationship is at the beginning of the movie! HG: Yeah. At the beginning of the movie is the initial meeting of Snake and Tommy. And there's something that happens between them, because this unspoken bond, which I think they both realize right at the beginning. Can't giveaway exactly in what particular situation they find themselves in, but it's one that Snake does save his ass from, and so sort of endears him in the beginning. And of course, we all know Tommy comes from the Arashikage, and he gives the chance to turn around Snake's life. He is a man down in the dumps. We find him as a lowly kind of street urchin. No better description, but a man who's sort of plodding through life with very negative, I suppose, missions and kind of very mistaken goals. So we slowly see that change is something much more purposeful.

Becoming Snake CB: It seems like that change is going to come through that three challenge trial. Can you talk about what those three challenges are like and what it was like to experience them yourself? HG: Now you're killing me, brother! The three challenges are the warriors challenges, and they are meant to test the fortitude, not only of someone mentally, but to test the heart, their strength and their overall willingness to sacrifice themselves. So I won't tell you exactly what they are, but that is pretty much what they're summed to be. CB: At the end of the trailer, we get the money shot with the full costume is on. Talk to me about just wearing it! Was that all practically there? HG: Everything in the suit is practically there. It's amazing artistry by phenomenal costume makers, and it took so long for them to piece it together and so many sort of forms of making sure that it fits exactly as it should, especially as sort of the helmet piece. There's only one way in and one way out of that then. I've got a big head, so there's not many people that are going to be able to fit in that thing. And it's so close-fitting, because we wanted that nimbleness. A lot of helmets have sort of a bulk to it, but we wanted to make sure that the helmet was as slim profile and as shapely towards sort of my head as possible. "Claustrophobic" is definitely a word I would use, particularly in the beginning, of putting it on and not being able to take it off in time. But it was very, very cool to be looking through the visor and walking around. So yeah, it was definitely a memory. CB: It looks so good. It must just come with like an inherent swag, as soon as you put it on. You're just like, "Yeah, I'm him. He's me. I'm Snake." HG: Yeah. You walk a little taller, with a little bit more swag and people tend to move out of the way. Yeah.