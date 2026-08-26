Some Avengers: Endgame Encore Bonus Footage Will Be Unwatchable to Millions of Marvel Fans

Although Avengers: Doomsday is undoubtedly the 2026 theatrical release that Marvel fans are most looking forward to (especially now that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already been in theaters for weeks), the re-release of Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, is increasingly getting attention. Months ago, it was revealed that Endgame would be returning to theaters ahead of Doomsday, but this is more than just a way to get audiences excited about and prepared for the new movie. Rather, Endgame Encore will include four minutes of additional runtime, which therefore means additional footage, and will reportedly help to bridge the gap between Endgame and Doomsday.

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Early on following this announcement, there were concerns from fans regarding how significant the changes to Endgame would be, particularly in terms of whether this was going to force a more direct connection between the movies than had originally, naturally existed within Endgame. However, perceptions have seemingly shifted to be more positive following the release of the Endgame Encore trailer this week. Among other things, viewers have praised the perceived adjustments to the color grading of Endgame, and many have actually expressed hope that this is reflective of the approach to the color for Doomsday. With these more positive updates, it’s possible that fans will start to be more excited generally about this upcoming theatrical return. Notably, though, new information from Marvel has revealed that not all Encore showings will be the same, and that may actually ruffle feathers.

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While the exact additional footage to be included in Endgame Encore remains a mystery, there are myriad rumors and theories about what it could be. That includes previously deleted scenes from Endgame, such as one in which Tony Stark gets the opportunity to speak with an older version of his daughter, Morgan Stark. It’s possible that the new footage will indeed include some previously deleted scenes, although that seems somewhat unlikely if those would be scenes audiences have already seen elsewhere. On the contrary, specifically because it will apparently be directly relevant to Doomsday, the new footage seems much more likely to be brand new.

That remains to be seen for now, although Marvel has provided some additional information about the Encore showings—and one detail in particular is likely to cause some frustrations within the fanbase. Specifically, in addition to the extra Endgame footage, audiences will reportedly get a new look at Doomsday. However, not everyone will have the same amount of access to this bonus footage. A Disney press release about Encore stated, “The special Encore presentation of the record-breaking film includes an exclusive look at the highly anticipated 18th December release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. An additional sneak peek at the film will also be available to audiences who see Avengers Endgame: Encore on IMAX and Infinity Vision-certified screens.”

Particularly the latter half of this statement reveals what is likely to receive criticism from fans. Although all viewers will seemingly be getting access to the additional Endgame footage and will see an exclusive look at Doomsday, those who attend Endgame Encore in IMAX or on the Disney-affiliated Infinity Vision screens will get an extra look at Doomsday. While this isn’t exactly egregious, it is a bit frustrating, as it means that MCU fans will have to attend Encore in one of these two specific ways if they want access to absolutely everything new that’s rolling out with Encore.