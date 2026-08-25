Seven Years Later, Avengers: Endgame Breaks Another Box Office Record

Avengers: Endgame was arguably the premier cinematic event of the 2010s, serving as the culmination of everything Marvel Studios had been building since the original Iron Man. It marked the end of an 11-year journey that encompassed 22 movies, looking to pull off something that had never been attempted before at this scale. Anticipation for Endgame was at a fever pitch in the months leading up to its release in April 2019, and it more than delivered. Earning critical acclaim (94% on Rotten Tomatoes), Endgame was a box office juggernaut, grossing a then-record $357.1 million domestically in its opening weekend. For a moment, it was even the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, before Avatar passed it following a re-release. More than seven years later, Endgame is finding more ways to make history.

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According to Global Box Office on X, Avengers: Endgame: Encore has “reached the biggest pre-sales this century for a rerelease” in only a few hours after tickets were made available today (August 25th). It beat the mark previously held by Titanic 3D.

Can Avengers: Endgame Break More Box Office Records Next Month?

It isn’t all that surprising that there’s interest in seeing Endgame Encore. In addition to experiencing the Infinity Saga’s epic finale on a big screen again, this special re-release comes with the added bonus of an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday. Endgame Encore features four minutes of additional footage that’s expected to set the table for Doomsday, building a bridge between the two Avengers movies. What might come as a surprise to some is how quickly the tickets are selling. Endgame Encore breaking a record that stood for 14 years illustrates how high in demand this re-release is, and it raises the question of whether or not Endgame can stake claim to a couple of more box office records when it’s all said and done.

As of this writing, Endgame‘s global haul stands at $2.799 billion, behind only Avatar‘s $2.923 billion. That’s a gap of only $124 million. With Endgame Encore already breaking pre-sales records for re-releases, there’s a good chance it ends up passing Avatar (again) with just domestic grosses alone. When you factor in whatever Endgame Encore will earn from international markets, it seems like a foregone conclusion it will sit atop the all-time chart. Endgame Encore will only be in theaters for a limited time, but odds are it will be in multiplexes long enough for the film to gross an extra $124 million globally. The bigger question is whether or not Endgame can hit the $3 billion mark. That figure seems unfathomable, but Endgame is just about $201 million away. If it takes advantage of a quiet September marketplace and is bigger than anticipated, it could cross uncharted territory.

Endgame could also take back a domestic box office record it recently lost. This week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day passed Endgame on the all-time domestic chart to become the biggest Marvel movie ever and the second-highest-grossing film of all time (behind just Star Wars: The Force Awakens). Brand New Day continues to rake in cash, dominating the box office since it debuted in late July. Some tracking indicates it could end its run with as much as $1 billion domestically. If Brand New Day goes that high, Endgame would need around $141.6 million to pass it. Remember, it’d need to make that much only from domestic screenings. This will all depend on where Brand New Day stands at the end of its run. It’s still only been in theaters for a little under a month, so it still has some time to go to pad its total.

As an interesting point of comparison, the 1997 re-release of the original Star Wars (another generation-defining blockbuster event) grossed $138.2 million domestically, showcasing that there can be a sizable audience for these kinds of re-releases. The special edition of A New Hope was actually the eighth-highest-grossing film of 1997. There could be a similar turnout for Endgame Encore. It’s a crowd-pleasing tentpole that’s best-seen with a large audience in theaters, plus there’s the promise of the extra footage connecting to Doomsday. Additionally, the MCU is enjoying a bit of a resurgence following the reception to Brand New Day and mounting excitement for Doomsday. The Endgame Encore tickets went on sale at the perfect time, and Marvel could reign supreme over the box office come the fall.