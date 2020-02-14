Sonic The Hedgehog: Ben Schwartz on Sequel Plans

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been longing for a sequel since they were delighted by the Paramount film in early 2020. The good news is that a sequel is definitely coming and the first details regarding the film's production seem to have surfaced in late November of 2020. According to those production plans, the film should be getting underway as soon as next month but that does not mean Sonic the Hedgehod himself Ben Schwartz will be reporting for duty right away. Schwartz, who has Flora & Ulysses hitting Disney+ this month, talked about his sequel knowledge in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"I know that the sequel's happening, and they're gonna start filming soon," Schwartz said. "But because I'm the voice behind a speaker, I don't know any exact dates or anything like that. But I'm excited, I read the script and it's awesome."

Schwartz does not seem to have a concrete date for when he will start lending his voice to Sonic again, though he might simply be keeping it to himself for now. Either way, it must be coming soon as the process for bringing the character to life calls for a collaboration throughout the entire cast. "Sometimes I read, like for the first one we did a big table read beforehand," Schwartz explained. "And, so we do a bit of that and then I record a bunch of my lines beforehand so they can play with it. But I'm the one that sees it on screen and I get to play with that they've filmed. So I get to really play with that."

It's still unknown what story the Sonic sequel will follow. The original cast of Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, and James Marsden is expected to return for their respective roles and many are hoping to see other beloved characters from the Sonic lore make their big screen debut. Among those characters expected to be added is Miles "Tails" Prower, though no official confirmations have come down just yet!

Shwartz's Flora & Ulysses hits Disney+ on February 19. Sonic the Hedgehog's sequel is currently set for release on April 8, 2022.