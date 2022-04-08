First Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Production Details Reportedly Revealed

✖

In case you somehow missed it, a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie from earlier this year is on the way, and now the first production details for the project have seemingly been revealed thanks to some documents from Creative BC Film Commission, the agency that sort of oversees and supports creative productions in British Columbia. It seems like we can expect to start learning even more in the near future as production kicks off.

More specifically, it would seem that the production is codenamed "Emerald Hill" with an in-house production company named Red Energy Films. The schedule, as it currently appears on the Creative BC Film Commission website, has the film in production from March 15, 2021 to May 10, 2021.

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the original film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

The second Sonic the Hedgehog movie is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is now available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

What would you like to see in the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel? Are you excited to learn more about it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Tails' Channel]