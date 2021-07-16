Space Jam 2 Funko Pops Get a Sequel

Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, which means that Funko has the greenlight to debut more Pop figures from the film. The wave 2 common lineup includes The Brow, Bugs Bunny dribbling, LeBron leaping, and the villain AI-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) with his sidekick Pete. Pre-orders for these Pop figures are available now here at Entertainment Earth.

The first wave of Funko Pops based on Space Jam 2 debuted in April, and it included a ton of releases. Multiple versions of LeBron joined Looney Tunes icons Taz, Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, Sylvester and Tweety, Daffy Duck, and more. You can check out the entire wave right here. As you can se from the image below, a Gossamer Funko Pop exclusive is available to pre-order here at Pop In a Box now (PIAB is part of the same company that owns Zavvi). Cowboy LeBron is expected to launch at the Funko Shop as an exclusive soon as well.

Space Jam: A New Legacy has been derided by critics. However, ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine enjoyed the film.

"A lot of people wondered why this movie was necessary," Perine writes in his review. "The original Space Jam is viewed as a classic for a lot of older fans, but it’s important to remember that the same sort of critiques were leveled at Michael Jordan’s entry when it premiered in the mid-'90s. Younger viewers are going to have a blast seeing some of their favorite cartoons on-screen while older members of the audience might find themselves drifting back toward their own youths, back when an airbrushed Taz shirt was the height of cool. When I walked out of my screening, a seven-year-old turned to his father and firmly said, 'That was a good movie!' And, honestly, that might be the best recommendation you can give a family film like this."

