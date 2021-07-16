Space Jam: A New Legacy Drops a Huge Wave of Funko Pops With Exclusives

Funko is dunking on us all with a huge wave of Pop figures based on the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy sequel. As we saw in the recent trailer, LeBron James will take part in a Tune Squad team up with a vast array of iconic Warner Bros. characters, so Funko had plenty of options to work with.

When all is said and done, the first wave of Space Jam: A New Legacy Funko releases includes 9 common Pop figures, 5 Pop keychains, 12 Mystery Minis, and a Space Jam Funkoverse game. There are also exclusives from Walmart, Amazon, and Funko Shop. A full breakdown of the figures can be found below. Note that pre-orders are live here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth now. Pre-order links for the exclusive items are singled out in the list below.

Jumbo-Sized LeBron James Funko Pop - Walmart Exclusive

LeBron James Variant Funko Pop - Amazon Exclusive

Taz Funko Pop - Walmart Exclusive

Bugs Bunny Pop and Tee - Walmart Exclusive

Marvin the Martian Pop and Tee - Target Exclusive

Porky Pig - Coming Soon to Funko Shop (Exclusive)

LeBron James Pop! Vinyl Figure

LeBron James Leap Pop! Vinyl Figure

Sylvester and Tweety Pop! Vinyl Figure and Buddy

Daffy Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure

White Mamba Pop! Vinyl Figure

Wet/Fire Pop! Vinyl Figure

Bugs Bunny Pop! Vinyl Figure

Lola Pop! Vinyl Figure

Marvin the Martian Pop! Vinyl Figure

Space Jam: A New Legacy Pop Keychains

Space Jam 2 100 Pop! Funkoverse Strategy Game Expandalone

Space Jam: A New Legacy Mystery Minis

An official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy reads:

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

