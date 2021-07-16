Space Jam A New Legacy: Nick Jonas Reviews New LeBron James Movie

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy is out next week and Nick Jonas gave his review of the movie. On Twitter, the Popstar talked about finally getting to see the animated feature, and he loved it. That shouldn’t come as any surprise, he’s just old enough to remember the first one. Being on the soundtrack for a feature film probably hits a little different though. Even more fun ensued when the star of the film, LeBron James ended up thanking the singer for his kind review. The King even managed to plug “Mercy” off of the movie’s soundtrack which functions as a bit of a Jonas Brothers reunion. (That in of itself might end up powering some nostalgia for people who grew up with the trio crushing the airwaves during the mid-aughts.) Check out the tweets down below and read what Jonas had to say.

“Just saw Space Jam… so awesome! Killed it @KingJames and the entire team! Loved hearing our new song MERCY in it too. Let’s go! Y’all are gonna love this movie! Something for everybody,” the star said.

Just saw Space Jam… so awesome! Killed it @KingJames and the entire team! Loved hearing our new song MERCY in it too 😎. Let’s go! Y’all are gonna love this movie! Something for everybody. — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) July 9, 2021

Warner Bros. dropped a brand new description of the upcoming movie: "Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids."

"When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Are you going to see Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters? Let us know down in the comments!