Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals Game of Thrones Armor for LeBron That Was Cut From Movie

Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in theatres and on HBO Max last month, and the movie ended up being hit fairly hard by critics. The film currently has a 27% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, moviegoers have been much more forgiving of the LeBron James-led sequel, which has led to a 79% audience. ComicBook.com's own Aaron Perine had some nice things to say about the movie, giving it a 4 out 5, saying "younger viewers are going to have a blast." In addition to the basketball legend and the returning Looney Tunes, Space Jam: A New Legacy features many character cameos and easter eggs from a range of Warner Bros. properties, including Game of Thrones. You can spot some dragons in the movie, but there were supposed to be more nods to the HBO series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron almost donned some sweet Game of Thrones-inspired armor during the movie. "#SpaceJamANewLegacy costume designer Melissa Bruning reveals she made a #GameofThrones suit of armor for LeBron James that never made it into the film," the THR account tweeted. "I cried a little inside that that didn’t make it in," Bruning shared. You can check out a photo of LeBron in the armor below:

#SpaceJamANewLegacy costume designer Melissa Bruning reveals she made a #GameofThrones suit of armor for LeBron James that never made it into the film https://t.co/n30kIWPyz5 pic.twitter.com/6mUgOHcUgE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 5, 2021

You can check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is now streaming on HBO Max and is still available to watch in select theatres.