Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Is Giving Fans Major Ready Player One Vibes

The original Space Jam saw a number of beloved Looney Toons take part in an intergalactic basketball game, with the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy seemingly featuring a similar showdown. The recent trailer for the upcoming film, however, confirms that it's not just iconic cartoon characters that will appear in the adventure, as the Iron Giant, King Kong, and even the protagonists from Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange drop by (for some reason), showcasing Warner Bros.' vast roster of familiar figures. Rather than being compared to its predecessor, this compilation of characters has fans thinking A New Legacy is giving off major Ready Player One vibes.

Both the novel and film Ready Player One took place in a futuristic world where people could embody any persona they wanted in the virtual world of the "OASIS," allowing them to embrace beloved corners of pop culture. This meant we could see the DeLorean from Back to the Future and Keneda's bike from Akira used to outrun the T-rex from Jurassic Park, among countless other pop-culture touchstones.

With months to go before the film is released, fans are left to speculate about the reasons for the connections between these characters, with the trailer's resemblance to Ready Player One exciting some and disappointing others.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the two films before Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th!