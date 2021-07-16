Space Jam Happy Meals Coming To McDonalds

✖

As fans count the days to the July 16 release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, McDonald's announced today that they would begin packaging toys based on the film with their Happy Meals. 25 years after the fast food giant first packaged plush Space Jam toys with their kid meals in 1996, they're picking up where they left off, albeit without the plush. So don't expect these Space Jam toys to smell like fries after you get them opened up. As has been the case with most of their recent IP-driven tie-ins, the toys will be carried in specially-designed boxes built around Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Each box will include one of 12 different characters dunking, dribbling and more. As always, this Happy Meal will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

It’s game time for Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Taz and others as the Happy Meal gets a Tune-up for the first time since 1996! Starting today, fans can enjoy special Happy Meal toy versions of Looney Tunes characters from the upcoming animated/live-action event film Space Jam: A New Legacy, in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny in the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcom D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on Space Jam, written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters globally beginning in July, and in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021; it will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.