Space Jam: A New Legacy Character Posters Released

The next chapter in the saga of Space Jam is finally set to arrive this summer. 25 years after the original film was released in theaters, Space Jam: A New Legacy is arriving on the big screen and HBO Max, and fans can't wait to see what changes LeBron James brings to the franchise. To this point, we've only seen a few photos from Space Jam: A New Legacy, but Warner Bros. is finally starting to ramp up the advertising campaign for the film. On Monday, the official Twitter account for New Legacy shared a slew of brand new character posters from the film.

There are eight new posters in total for Space Jam: A New Legacy, each one featuring one of the main members of the Tune Squad. Of course, James is the featured basketball player in the film, and he's joined in the poster lineup by his animated teammates.

Bugs and Lola Bunny obviously got their own posters, as they were arguably the two most important players in the first Space Jam not named Michael Jordan. Tweety, Daffy, Road Runner, Speedy, and Taz also got character posters in this release.

You can take a look at all eight new posters below!