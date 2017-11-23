‘Spawn’ Movie to Be Set in New York City

Fans of the long-awaited Spawn reboot have quite a bit to be happy about. Filming is reportedly starting filming early next year and creator Todd McFarlane has some casting ideas in mind, but the movie’s setting is also staying true to comics.

At New York Comic Con last month, McFarlane sat down with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis to discuss the filming of the upcoming reboot and McFarlane confirmed that the movie would take place in New York, even if it doesn’t actually film there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know what, you know this is sort of the sort of uninteresting part of making movies maybe, to people, I don’t know, but there are different places that give incentives for you to come and shoot the movies there,” McFarlane said. “So, we’re going to be looking at all those given that, you know we’re not going to have a big budget so we’re going to want to stretch it as far as we can, right. And so, but, at the same time given that this world takes place in New York, we’re going to have to be in a place that can be somewhat convincing at times, especially for some exterior shots, though my guess I’ll probably have to do a couple pick up shots actually here in New York City, but you know so you’re looking at places like Detroit, and Cleveland and, I’m Canadian, Toronto.”

McFarlane went on to explain that by saving money on location he felt he could still get an authentic New York feel but save money that could be better spent elsewhere in the film.

“I think those are spots you can shoot and there are areas that you can do convincing New York stock especially given you know I’m not down in the stories built around Wall Street,” he said. “I don’t need those buildings. It’s in sort of the grungier parts of town so I can find that at in other places. So, we’re going to evaluate all that so cause, again, if you save $100,000 here, $200,000 here, half a million dollars here, it may allow you to do another trick or go get another actor or something. you’re basically just moving the financial pieces around to get the most bang for your buck and we’re going to do all that.”

Being able to move the money around might help McFarlane with some of his ideal casting choices. McFarlane, who wrote and will direct the movie, has previously said he’d like to see Leonardo DiCaprio play the “manic” Twitch Williams.