Spider-Man 2 Trends As Fans Explain Why It’s Their Favorite Comic Book Film
Now that the popularity of superhero cinema is at an all-time high, it's pretty common to stumble across fans discussing their favorite films in the genre. More often than not, those same discussions include Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. In fact, Spider-Man 2 has been mentioned so frequently as of late, the beloved film has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout the weekend as fans remember what makes the movie their favorite.
Fortunately enough for fans of the feature, Raimi is now back in the superhero game as he's currently directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Magic.
"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes TV earlier this year. "There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."
Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying about Raimi and Spider-Man 2.
Definitive
Reminder that Spider-Man 2 is the definitive superhero film and easily the best Spider-Man film there is. pic.twitter.com/4wH4KBRCNW— damo🪐💫 (@MFDAMO) February 28, 2021
They Love Me
Spider-Man 2 Is Trending? Tobey looking at twitter right now be like: pic.twitter.com/3VeS1zcKu9— CigaretteChair (@CigaretteChair) February 28, 2021
Duality
Spider-Man 2 remains one of the best not only Spider-Man films but comic book films in general. It’s a great showcase of the duality of the character of Peter Parker and a film I cherish to this day. pic.twitter.com/PTO1mtC0im— 🌊Nevermind 🌊 (@NirvanaM1nd) February 28, 2021
H*ck Yeah
Spider-Man 2 trending? Hell yeah! pic.twitter.com/GM2c94KOuU— Venny (@Venny_Evan) February 28, 2021
It's Gorgeous
Spider-Man 2 (2004) is such a gorgeous flim. pic.twitter.com/hCeKqzyjLT— Daily Symbiote Spider-Man (@REAL_EARTH_9811) February 28, 2021
Best Villain
Spider-Man 2 really had the best villain. pic.twitter.com/VmGAsNsLBm— Ronny Pugs #NoWayHome ➐ (@RonnyPugs) February 28, 2021
Best Ever
The train fight is still one of the best in cinematic history. Spider-Man 2 pic.twitter.com/IbSAWomuuR— Platinum Equinox (ν❷) 🎧🌻🎶🍓⌛💫 ᑐᑌᑎᕮ (@PlatEquinox366) February 28, 2021
Not Even Close
Spider-Man 2 is one of the best movies ever made. pic.twitter.com/SmXMr7Thby— Pup - Objectively Good YouTuber (@channel_pup) February 28, 2021
Top-Shelf Action
Spider-Man 2 has the greatest action scene in a movie pic.twitter.com/k6rVokkTto— BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) February 25, 2021
Best Peter
Spider-Man 2 is the best Peter Parker ever on screen pic.twitter.com/yHnB22ywor— Matthew Klein (@matthewklein316) February 28, 2021
Spider-Man 2 is now streaming on fuboTV and Starz.
Spider-Man 2 is now streaming on fuboTV and Starz.