Spider-Man 2 Trends As Fans Explain Why It’s Their Favorite Comic Book Film

By Adam Barnhardt

Now that the popularity of superhero cinema is at an all-time high, it's pretty common to stumble across fans discussing their favorite films in the genre. More often than not, those same discussions include Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. In fact, Spider-Man 2 has been mentioned so frequently as of late, the beloved film has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout the weekend as fans remember what makes the movie their favorite.

Fortunately enough for fans of the feature, Raimi is now back in the superhero game as he's currently directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Magic.

"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes TV earlier this year. "There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."

Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying about Raimi and Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 is now streaming on fuboTV and Starz.

What's your favorite Spidey flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!

