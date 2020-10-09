Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Imagines Doctor Strange as the Wizard of Oz

✖

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will appear in the next Spider-Man movie, fans learned today, and immediately we all started wondering what it might mean. The big thing people are curious about is the implications of having a multivese-traveler appear in a movie where it has already been announced that Jamie Foxx of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 might come back to reprise his role as Electro. Only to BossLogic, the popular fan artist extraordinaire, did the casting bring thoughts not of other realities within the Marvel Universe, but other ways the naming conventions of the current Spider-Man franchise could be used given this new information.

Following Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, BossLogic gives us a fun idea: Spider-Man: No Place Like Home. The poster sees Peter Parker following the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City and casts Doctor Strange as the Wizard of Oz, looming green and glowing in the clouds above.

You can check it out below.

Doctor Strange will reportedly be serving as a kind of mentor for Spider-Man in the new movie. With Tony Stark out of the picture following the events of Avengers: Endgame, and Nick Fury revealed to be in space at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter has been left without a superheroic father figure. Strange is now going to fill that role.

That makes sense, not just because the personalities of Tony Stark and Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have quite a bit of overlap, but because fans have long wanted to see more interaction between the two characters, who are the most famous Marvel creations of artist Steve Ditko. Ditko, who left Marvel amid creative differences with writer Stan Lee and who lived his life largely outside of the public eye, drew the first 38 issues of The Amazing Spider-Man as well as a beloved run on Doctor Strange that established the weird and experimental visuals that the character would become known for.

Following Spider-Man 3, the Sorcerer Supreme will be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently set to debut on March 25, 2022. Spider-Man 3, which is currently without its patented "Home" title, will be hitting theaters a few months earlier, on December 17, 2021.

Are you looking forward to seeing Doctor Strange team up with Spider-Man in his new movie? Let us know in the comments!