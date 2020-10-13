Spider-Man 3 Fanart Imagines Felicity Jones' Return as Black Cat

✖

While there are a lot of details still unknown about Marvel's Spider-Man 3, it has already become one of the most highly-anticipated films on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming slate of movies. This is particularly thanks to the news that Benedict Cumberbatch would be reprising his role as Doctor Strange, and that Jamie Foxx would be returning to his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 role of Electro. Those casting announcements have led many to wonder how the film could potentially explore the larger Marvel multiverse, and what other characters from previous Spider-Man incarnations could join the fray. One fanart from Instagram user venomhology posits an interesting suggestion, imagining what Felicity Jones would look like if she properly reprised her TASM 2 role of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat.

The fanart definitely shows that Jones would do a compelling job with the role, something that fans only got to see a sliver of in TASM 2, which largely portrayed her as the personal assistant for Harry Osborne (Dane Dehaan). As Jones explained in a 2019 interview, she would be more than willing to return to the role in another context.

“I’d love to play her again,” Jones revealed at the time. “She’s a great character.”

Over the past few years, there have been multiple potential avenues for Black Cat to return to the big screen, first in a Silver and Black team-up movie, which would follow Felicia on a Thelma and Louise-esque team-up with Silver Sable. In the years since, that project was essentially cast aside, with Sony opting instead to develop individual solo movies tied to both Black Cat and Silver Sable.

“We believe Black Cat is enough of her own character with a great backstory and a canon of material to draw from to justify her own film,” Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch explained at the time.

While there's no telling if Jones - or anyone else from the Amazing Spider-Man series - will join Foxx in Spider-Man 3, the idea of the film potentially exploring the multiverse in live-action has definitely been compelling for fans.

Would you want to see Felicity Jones return as Black Cat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!